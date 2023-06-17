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Syndication: Journal Sentinel
MLB Injury Report: Andrew Vaughn sidelined with hamate fracture, Nick Lodolo aiming to return next week
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Press Conference
Toronto Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
Edwards, Makeer power South Carolina past TCU 78-52 to reach the Final Four

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Thunder, Pistons deliver gutty performances in OT
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Thunder earn ‘heart-pounding win’ over Pistons
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Highlights: Thunder squeeze OT victory vs. Pistons

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
MLB Injury Report: Andrew Vaughn sidelined with hamate fracture, Nick Lodolo aiming to return next week
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Press Conference
Toronto Maple Leafs fire general manager Brad Treliving
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
Edwards, Makeer power South Carolina past TCU 78-52 to reach the Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_nba_detokcpostgame_260330.jpg
Thunder, Pistons deliver gutty performances in OT
nbc_nba_detokc_digitalhit_260330.jpg
Thunder earn ‘heart-pounding win’ over Pistons
nbc_nba_detokc_260330.jpg
Highlights: Thunder squeeze OT victory vs. Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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MLBHouston AstrosCody Bolton

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MLB: San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
Five-time Gold Glove winner Jason Heyward announces retirement after 16-year MLB career
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MLB Injury Report: Andrew Vaughn sidelined with hamate fracture, Nick Lodolo aiming to return next week
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