MLBSan Francisco GiantsCole Waites

Cole
Waites

Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s betting the Reds and Padres to make the NL Postseason.
  Vaughn Dalzell
  Vaughn Dalzell
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
  Vaughn Dalzell
  Vaughn Dalzell
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  Vaughn Dalzell
  Vaughn Dalzell
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8