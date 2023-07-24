Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Frelick On Fire
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Frelick On Fire
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
2023 World Swimming Championships Results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Winners, losers from Pocono Cup race
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Villa
Emery ‘very happy’ with 3-3 draw against Newcastle
Barnes reflects on Newcastle debut against Villa
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
MLB
San Francisco Giants
Cole Waites
Cole
Waites
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down why he’s betting the Reds and Padres to make the NL Postseason.
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cole Waites
SF
Relief Pitcher
Giants place RHP Cole Waites (elbow) on 60-day IL
Cole Waites
SF
Relief Pitcher
Giants option Cole Waites to Triple-A Sacramento
Cole Waites
SF
Relief Pitcher
Giants recall Cole Waites from Triple-A Sacramento
Cole Waites
SF
Relief Pitcher
Giants option Cole Waites to Triple-A Sacramento
Cole Waites
SF
Relief Pitcher
Cole Waites (lat) tosses scoreless frame Thursday
MLB Best Bets, July 17: Pirates, Marlins, Reds
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad