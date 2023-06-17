Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kelly Olynyk remains undervalued
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
USC star JuJu Watkins carried off floor with knee injury against Mississippi State in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Second Round schedule
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Did Sexton, Webb make enemies with Anderson?
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kelly Olynyk remains undervalued
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
USC star JuJu Watkins carried off floor with knee injury against Mississippi State in March Madness
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Second Round schedule
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Top Clips
Did Sexton, Webb make enemies with Anderson?
Checking in on Korda, LPGA’s new pace of play rule
2B Gelof to miss Opening Day, have wrist surgery
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Diego Gonzalez
DG
Diego
Gonzalez
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
2025 MLB Opening Week Team Power Rankings: Can anyone topple the Dodgers?
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2025 fantasy baseball prospects: Top 10 players with Dylan Crews and Jason Dominguez leading the way
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Mock Draft: Results, Analysis, Sleepers, and Top Picks from Rotoworld Staff
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 overall: Bobby Witt Jr. and Shohei Ohtani lead preseason rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
2025 Fantasy Baseball: 60 Undervalued Players, from Jasson Domínguez to Bo Bichette
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Undervalued hitters for 2025 fantasy baseball: Time to buy Austin Wells or Pavin Smith?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue