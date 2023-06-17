Skip navigation
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Jack Little
JL
Jack
Little
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Recording captured ex-interpreter impersonating Ohtani to transfer $200,000, prosecutors say
Prosecutors are pushing for a nearly five-year sentence for Mizuhara, who previously pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing almost $17 million from Ohtani.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Dalton Rushing
LAD
Catcher
#94
Dalton Rushing earns invitation to big league camp
2024-25 MLB Free Agent Tracker: Top players, latest Hot Stove signings, biggest contracts, best available
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Atlanta signs Jurickson Profar to three-year deal: Fantasy upside, potential risk on $42 million contract
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
2025 Starting Pitcher Strategy: Finding this year’s Garrett Crochet in fantasy baseball
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Dodgers announce deal with prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who gets $6.5 million signing bonus
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
White Sox, veteran left-hander Martin Perez finalize one-year, $5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 MLB prospect rankings: Top 100 players list with Dylan Crews, Roman Anthony at the top
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
