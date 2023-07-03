 Skip navigation
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words
Karsten Warholm
An Olympic champion boos protesters who knelt on the track near the finish line of his race

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBMiami MarlinsJeff Lindgren

Jeff
Lindgren

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
Jazz Chisholm Jr. was activated Monday by the Miami Marlins, but left-hander Trevor Rogers will remain sidelined through at least the All-Star break
  • Jeff Lindgren
    MIA Starting Pitcher
    Marlins select Jeff Lindgren’s contract
  • Jeff Lindgren
    MIA Starting Pitcher
    Marlins outright Jeff Lindgren to Triple-A
  • Jeff Lindgren
    MIA Starting Pitcher
    Marlins designate Jeff Lindgren for assignment
  • Jeff Lindgren
    MIA Starting Pitcher
    Marlins bring up Jeff Lindgren from Triple-A
  • Jeff Lindgren
    MIA Starting Pitcher
    Marlins outright Jeff Lindgren to Triple-A
Luis Arraez goes 5 for 5 and lifts average to .400 as the Marlins rout the Blue Jays 11-0
Arraez lifts average to .399, Marlins overcome four-run deficit in 9-6 win over Royals
Hold Alcantara despite struggles
Bad idea to sell low on Alcantara