GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 Expected Points: Backup RBs key to surviving tough bye week

nbc_cbb_uclawbb_hccloseint_241011.jpg
Close wants UCLA to be ‘obsessed’ with the process
nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers

Jerming
Rosario

nbc_dps_mlbplayoffformat_241011.jpg
02:11
Highlighting positives of new MLB playoff format
Dan Patrick discusses the upside of the new MLB playoff format, including the intrigue underdogs like the Tigers add to the mix and the importance of having Shohei Ohtani on the big stage.
Cincinnati Reds 2024 MLB season recap: Arrival of Elly De La Cruz highlights dismal season
Texas Rangers 2024 Season Recap: Defending champs fall flat, can Jacob deGrom still be great?
Prospects to watch in the 2024 Arizona Fall League
LAD pushed right buttons in Game 4 to save season
Lindor’s NLDS heroics, more MLB playoffs takeaways
Padres vs. Dodgers Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats