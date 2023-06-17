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MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson returns to action, Tyler Bremner impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
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  • Christopher Crawford
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2026 Kentucky Derby: full field, updated odds, analysis of each horse and predictions
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4

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Rockets play ‘desperate but smart’ to stay alive
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NBA Monday preview: Can Duren break out in Game 4?
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Rockets’ attention to detail pivotal in Game 4 win

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NHL
NASCAR
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College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson returns to action, Tyler Bremner impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
kentucky_derby_primer_art.jpg
2026 Kentucky Derby: full field, updated odds, analysis of each horse and predictions
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Poehling scores early in OT, Ducks push Oilers to the brink with 4-3 win in Game 4

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalhou_digitalhit_260426.jpg
Rockets play ‘desperate but smart’ to stay alive
nbc_nba_mondaypreview_260426.jpg
NBA Monday preview: Can Duren break out in Game 4?
nbc_nba_smith.jpg
Rockets’ attention to detail pivotal in Game 4 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
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MLB: Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
Players say MLB’s robot umpires are shrinking the strike zone
Walks have skyrocketed to near historic highs through the season’s first month.
Top fantasy baseball prospects: Colt Emerson returns to action, Tyler Bremner impressing in High-A
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle arrives, Josh Jung is on a heater, closer chaos remains
With walk rate exploding, which starting pitchers could be most impacted in fantasy baseball?
Two-start pitchers: Chase Burns fronts a group of intriguing options as we head into the first week of May
MLB Lineup Report: Sal Stewart cleaning up, Ben Rice getting more chances against lefties
White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami ties MLB rookie record with HR in 5th straight game