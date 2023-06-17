 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: USA TODAY 301
NASCAR Saturday schedule at New Hampshire
Texas A&M University vs University of Notre Dame
What College Football games are on today? Week 4 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
World Track and Field Championships 2025
2025 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_fnia_justinj_250919.jpg
Jefferson shares how family built his work ethic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBAtlanta BravesJhancarlos Lara

Jhancarlos
Lara

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros receive injury scare as 9-time All-Star Jose Altuve leaves game with right foot discomfort
Altuve singled to right field in the third inning and then was forced out at second on a grounder hit by Jesús Sánchez.
Two-start pitchers: Chris Sale headlines a group of stellar options for the final week of the 2025 season
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zach Cole, José Caballero and Kai-Wei Teng
2025 MLB Playoffs: Who has clinched, full postseason schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Kyle Tucker’s uncertainty, Yordan Alvarez hurt again
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Last call for saves as end of season nears
Fantasy Baseball Streaming Starting Pitchers: Roll with Joey Cantillo and Luis Morales