Top News

American League Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners v. Toronto Blue Jays
How to watch the LA Angels vs Toronto Blue Jays : TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
Oregon Spring Football Game
Oregon coach Dan Lanning agrees to an extension through the 2028 season
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pgatourmemo_230727.jpg
Monahan rejects golf ball rollback in latest memo
nbc_dps_dponaaronrodgers_230727.jpg
Did Rodgers rework Jets deal to help his legacy?
nbc_golf_pgat_senioropenrd1hl_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBMilwaukee BrewersJhonny Severino

Jhonny
Severino

nbcs_yahoo_frelick_230724.jpg
01:08
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Milwaukee Brewers’ Sal Frelick had a debut for the ages, going 4-6 in his first two games, but Connor Rogers discusses limitations that will hinder his fantasy value in 10- and 12-team leagues.
Reds, Padres Postseason Betting Odds
    ,
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
    ,
    ,
Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez has surgery after hurting finger in accident, out 4 more weeks
Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule
Dodgers acquire pitcher Tyson Miller from Brewers for cash
Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang