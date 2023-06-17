 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Utah Mammoth
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman to have elbow surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the Olympics
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham, most successful coach in the football program’s history, is stepping down
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_mentalistoz_251212.jpg
Oz the Mentalist blows Notre Dame team’s minds
carr.jpg
The moment Carr won ND’s QB competition
oly_cg_grindleyfeature_v2_251212.jpg
Grindley provided priceless gift to Singleton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBDetroit TigersJohan Simon

Johan
Simon

01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
James Schiano and Eric Samulski analyze the Braves signing Robert Suárez to a three-year contract and the Tigers reportedly signing Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal, debating which pitcher is a better fantasy option.
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Robert Suarez joins Braves’ bullpen, Pete Alonso lands with Orioles
MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Mets lose Edwin Díaz and Pete Alonso as Kyle Schwarber returns to Phillies
Kyle Finnegan and Detroit Tigers reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million contract
Pete Alonso signs with Orioles for five years, $155 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
Dodgers snag closer Edwin Díaz with three-year, $69M contract: Contract details, fantasy impact
Right-hander Drew Anderson and Detroit Tigers agree to 1-year, $7 million contract