 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Gibson Pyle (W).jpg
Gibson Pyle Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Daniil Medvedev
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 10th
Chauncey Bowens (W).jpg
Chauncey Bowens Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hullfinalrd_230709.jpg
Hull offers excitement on final day of USWO
nbc_golf_sales_deloitteround4_230709.jpg
Best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_corpuzintv_230709.jpg
USWO win a ‘dream come true’ for Corpuz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
MLBSt. Louis CardinalsJose Fermin

Jose
Fermin

Adam Wainwright
Cardinals place Adam Wainwright, Andrew Knizner on injured list
The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Andrew Knizner on the injured list ahead of Wednesday’s game.
  • brendan donovan.png
    Brendan Donovan
    STL 2nd Baseman #33
    Brendan Donovan retreats to bench on Sunday
  • Fermin.jpg
    Jose Fermin
    STL Shortstop
    Cardinals officially promote INF José Fermín on Friday
  • Fermin.jpg
    Jose Fermin
    STL Shortstop
    Report: Cardinals calling up INF José Fermín on Friday
  • Fermin.jpg
    Jose Fermin
    STL Shortstop
    Cardinals option Freddy Fermin to Triple-A
  • Fermin.jpg
    Jose Fermin
    STL Shortstop
    Jose Fermin dealing with ‘significant’ quad strain
Marlins center fielder Davis is carted off the field with an apparent knee injury
Cardinals sign RHP Chen-Wei Lin, their first player ever out of Taiwan
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB Best Bets, July 2: Orioles, Dodgers and NRFI Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8