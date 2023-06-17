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01:50
Add Phillips in fantasy with Fairbanks injured
Eric Samulski analyzes Pete Fairbanks being placed on the 15-day injured list with nerve irritation and previews how this will affect Tyler Phillips, who recorded his second save of the year Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Two-start pitchers: Tarik Skubal headlines a gaggle of elite options as we steamroll into May
David Shovein
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David Shovein
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MLB Lineup Report: Fernando Tatís Jr. at second base, Michael Harris II moving up
Brendan Tuma
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Brendan Tuma
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Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Daniel Palencia nearing a return, Mason Miller snaps scoreless inning streak
Jorge Montanez
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Jorge Montanez
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Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Luis Arraez runs now? And the Cubs’ running game woes
James Schiano
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James Schiano
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MLB Notebook: Munetaka Murakami is breaking records, closer chaos across the league, more
Eric Samulski
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Eric Samulski
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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Miller, Travis Bazzana and Christian Scott
Matthew Pouliot
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Matthew Pouliot
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