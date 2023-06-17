 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 Practice and Qualifying
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Nashville win by Denny Hamlin
Syndication: The Tennessean
Denny Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville Superspeedway
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Liberatore and Dobbins pitch the Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cracker Barrel 400 Practice and Qualifying
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Nashville win by Denny Hamlin
Syndication: The Tennessean
Denny Hamlin storms back from a pole-start penalty to win at Nashville Superspeedway
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Liberatore and Dobbins pitch the Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_brendan_sorbsy_260601.jpg
‘The rules are the rules’ when it comes to Sorsby
nbc_pft_bears_260601.jpg
What comes next for Bears’ stadium hopes?
nbc_pft_giantswrs_260601.jpg
Report: OBJ, Smith-Schuster among NYG WR workouts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBMiami MarlinsKarson Milbrandt

Karson
Milbrandt

MLB: Miami Marlins at Toronto Blue Jays
Marlins pitcher Eury Pérez expected to miss approximately 8 weeks with odd leg injury
The right-hander exited Wednesday’s start in Toronto after throwing four shutout innings because his right hamstring spasmed while he was doing lateral lunges on the bench.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Bryce Eldridge grabs starting job, Jacob Gonzalez promoted
Two-start pitchers: Emerson Hancock leads a group of intriguing options as we barrel into June
Marlins vs Mets Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 29
MLB Lineup Report: Travis Bazzana at leadoff, Curtis Mead bids for everyday playing time
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Josh Hader nearing return, Kenley Jansen departs with groin injury
Marlins starter Eury Pérez leaves after striking out 9 in 4 innings because of right hamstring spasm