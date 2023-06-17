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Raphielle Johnson
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Robot strike zone will create winners and losers among pitchers, batters who earned human calls
The Automated Ball-Strike System will make its regular-season debut when the New York Yankees play at the San Francisco Giants.
Associated Press
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Find value outside Dodgers for most wins bet
2026 MLB Opening Day Power Rankings: Who can stop the Dodgers from a three-peat?
D.J. Short
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D.J. Short
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2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
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Rotoworld Staff
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Fantasy baseball draft values for 2026: Why Mick Abel, Jordan Lawlar, more are worth targeting
Eric Samulski
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Fantasy baseball breakout candidates: Heliot Ramos leads hitters entering prime ages
Eric Samulski
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Eric Samulski
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2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Aaron Judge at the top, Daulton Varsho moves up
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Matthew Pouliot
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