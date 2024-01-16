 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Iowa at Minnesota
Iowa beats Minnesota 86-77 to make Fran McCaffery the winningest coach in program history
iSELuBhcG3DvA4aD2vVkuiUpz6CgSNVi4m6fEwkd3jY_jordan_hicks.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
mike woodson indiana USATSI
Inside Purdue-Indiana, a basketball-crazed state’s most intense rivalry

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog
nbc_cbb_big10intenep2_240115.jpg
Big Ten in 10: Buy stock in Minnesota, Nebraska
nbc_nas_fivestorylines_240115.jpg
5 storylines to watch during 2024 NASCAR season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBSan Diego PadresLeo De Vries

Leo
De Vries

MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, record for arbitration-eligible player
Soto and the Yankees reportedly agreed to a one-year, $31 million contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jordan Hicks signs with Giants
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Shota Imanaga inks deal with Chicago Cubs
MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023-24: Top players available, latest signings
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024: From Shohei Ohtani to Shelby Miller
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue powering up
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mets bring in Harrison Bader