 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek head into 2026 in search of a career Grand Slam
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set for potential Australian Open meeting in 2nd round
Kiki Rice
Kiki Rice’s birthday party was another UCLA win. The third-ranked Bruins are dominating Big Ten play.

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbroncos_260115.jpg
BUF could have ‘tough’ time moving ball vs. DEN
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek head into 2026 in search of a career Grand Slam
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff and Venus Williams set for potential Australian Open meeting in 2nd round
Kiki Rice
Kiki Rice’s birthday party was another UCLA win. The third-ranked Bruins are dominating Big Ten play.

Top Clips

nbc_bte_billsbroncos_260115.jpg
BUF could have ‘tough’ time moving ball vs. DEN
nbc_pft_mcvaylafleur_260115.jpg
McVay hints he’s spoken with LaFleur about Bears
nbc_pft_fredwarner_260115.jpg
Warner return would be a ‘tremendous boost’ for SF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBSan Francisco GiantsLuis Hernandez

Luis
Hernandez

Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes one-year contract with Giants
Free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle has finalized a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who have been building their pitching staff this offseason.
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: Shohei Ohtani reigns, Roman Anthony skyrockets, Konnor Griffin headlines next wave
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Alex Bregman reportedly signs with Cubs for five years, $175 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
MLB Hot Stove Report: Edward Cabrera traded to Cubs; Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto find MLB homes
MLB Hot Stove Report: Michael King returns to Padres; Braves reunite with Ha-Seong Kim, add Robert Suarez