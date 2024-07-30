Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
Top moments from The 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Paris 2024
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2024 NFL Training Camp Updates: Volume One
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Chisholm to rejuvenate ‘lifeless’ Yankees squad
Top moments from The 3M Open
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Paris 2024
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
All Sports
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
View All Scores
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Luis Peralta
LP
Luis
Peralta
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Beltré, Helton, Mauer and Leyland inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Adrian Beltré led this year’s class with 95.1% of the vote, Todd Helton followed with 79.7% of the vote and Joe Mauer received 76.1% of the BBWAA vote in his first year.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Luis Peralta
COL
Relief Pitcher
Rockies acquire Luis Peralta from Pirates
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: July 29
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
NFBC Main Event Review: Week 18 tracker
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Tyler Fitzgerald surging, pitching adds galore
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Cobb’s Return
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Mixing It Up: Blake Snell’s resurgence, River Ryan debuts
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Close Ad