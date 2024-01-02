Skip navigation
MLB
Oakland Athletics
Michel Otanez
MO
Michel
Otanez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
MLB Free Agency Tracker 2023-24: Top players available, latest signings
Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger, and Blake Snell highlight this year’s class of free agents.
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Michel Otanez
Oak
Relief Pitcher
A’s sign Michel Otanez to minors contract
Austin Adams
NYM
Relief Pitcher
#55
Diamondbacks reassign RHP Adams, others
Michel Otanez
Oak
Relief Pitcher
Diamondbacks sign Michel Otanez to minors contract
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves Acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners Sign Mitch Garver
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
