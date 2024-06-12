 Skip navigation
Top News

Veritex Bank Championship - Round One
Erik Compton can see Pinehurst ‘picking the story,’ as it did for him in 2014
U.S. Open - Preview Day One
Nick Dunlap returns to Pinehurst, still feels like he left Alabama teammates ‘hanging’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda motivated, encouraged in first start since U.S. Women’s Open missed cut

Top Clips

nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
nbc_golf_maxhoma_240612.jpg
Homa explains to Wagner his strategy at Pinehurst
nbc_nas_iowapreview_240612.jpg
NASCAR at Iowa Speedway: Three things to watch

MLBAtlanta BravesNacho Alvarez Jr.

Nacho
Alvarez Jr.

nbc_rbs_hrrateandaustinriley_240612.jpg
05:29
Concern of a ‘lost season’ for Austin Riley
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential of a “lost season” for Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves amidst a serious decrease in hitting production.
Mixing It Up: Hurston Waldrep, Cade Povich, Drew Thorpe debut
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Hold Chapman
Braves’ Waldrep worth holding in fantasy baseball
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 10
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 11 review