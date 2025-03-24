 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
Rays ace Shane McClanahan sidelined by an inflamed nerve in his left triceps
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list
koby_brea.jpg
Koby Brea leads the way as Kentucky beats Illinois 84-75 for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2019

Top Clips

nbc_golf_champshl_250323.jpg
Highlights: Jiménez wins Hoag Classic
nbc_golf_thomasreax_250323.jpg
Thomas: Many ‘positives to build on’ from Valspar
nbc_golf_hovlandreax_250323.jpg
How Hovland made it back into the winner’s circle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

14-year-old son of former Yankees OF Brett Gardner dies after falling ill during vacation

  
Published March 23, 2025 10:24 PM
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 31: Brett Gardner waits at the cage during batting practice before the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — The youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, has died after falling ill during a family vacation. Miller Gardner was 14.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning, according to a statement from the couple that was released by the Yankees on Sunday. The Gardners said they “have so many questions and so few answers at this point.”

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” Jessica and Brett Gardner said in the release. “He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Yankees said the organization was “filled with grief.”

“Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss,” the team said in its statement. “It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and spent his entire big league career with the organization. The speedy outfielder batted .256 with 139 homers, 578 RBIs, 274 steals and 73 triples in 14 seasons from 2008-2021.