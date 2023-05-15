 Skip navigation
Angels put Anthony Rendon on 10-day IL with left groin strain

  
Published May 15, 2023 06:49 PM
angels rendon

BALTIMORE — The Los Angeles Angels put infielder Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain.

The move was retroactive to Sunday, when Rendon was out of the lineup for a game at Cleveland. He was hurt Saturday.

The Angels also recalled infielder Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City, reinstated catcher Chad Wallach from the IL and optioned catcher Chris Okey to Triple-A Salt Lake.

The 32-year-old Rendon has hit .301 in 30 games this year. He’s in the fourth season of a $245 million, seven-year deal with Los Angeles. He hasn’t played more than 58 games in a season since leaving Washington to join the Angels.