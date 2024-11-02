 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ip2ndyellow_241102.jpg
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal_241102.jpg
Ayew slots home 94th-minute equalizer v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_nfodoi2ndgoal_241102.jpg
Aina rockets Forest 3-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals
Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2024 season
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ip2ndyellow_241102.jpg
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
nbc_pl_leigoal_241102.jpg
Ayew slots home 94th-minute equalizer v. Ipswich
nbc_pl_nfodoi2ndgoal_241102.jpg
Aina rockets Forest 3-0 ahead of West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Anthony Rizzo becomes free agent after Yankees decline $17 million option

  
Published November 2, 2024 12:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo’s $17 million option for 2025 was declined Saturday by the New York Yankees in favor of a $6 million buyout, making the first baseman a free agent.

A three-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rizzo hit .228 with eight homers and 35 RBIs over 92 games in an injury-interrupted season.

Rizzo missed 62 games with a fractured right forearm after colliding with Boston reliever Brennan Bernardino on June 16. He batted .380 (8 for 21) after returning from the injured list on Sept. 1, then fractured the fourth and fifth fingers when hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Ryan Borucki on Sept. 28.

He returned for the AL Championship Series and World Series and batted .267 with no RBIs.

A 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo has a .261 career average with 303 homers and 965 RBIs in 14 major league seasons. He was traded from Chicago to the Yankees in July 2021.

He stayed with the Yankees for a $32 million, two-year deal, then agreed in November 2022 to a $40 million, two-year contract.