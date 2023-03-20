 Skip navigation
Report: Rockies sign Profar to shore up outfield

  
Published March 19, 2023 08:20 PM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Colorado Rockies have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Profar will get $7.75 million in the deal. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.

The former Rangers, Athletics and Padres outfielder batted .231 for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs for San Diego last season and opted out of the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract with the Padres.