NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Atlanta Braves hire Walt Weiss as their manager, succeeding Brian Snitker

  
Published November 3, 2025 05:59 PM

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves hired Walt Weiss on Monday as their manager, promoting from within for the successor to 2021 World Series winner Brian Snitker.

Weiss, who turns 62 on Nov. 28, has been the Braves’ bench coach since 2018 and was on Snitker’s staff four years ago when they won the fourth championship in franchise history. Snitker also was an internal hire, coming from Triple-A Gwinnett in 2016, when he replaced Fredi González midseason and then got the full-time job the following year.

This is Weiss’ second major league managing job after going 283-365 in four seasons with the Colorado Rockies from 2013-16. They did not make the playoffs during that time.

Weiss got back into a dugout when the Braves hired him in ’18. It was a return to Atlanta, where he finished his playing career as a shortstop with the Braves from 1998-2000, including an All-Star Game appearance as a starter during that stint.

A native of Tuxedo, New York, Weiss played parts of 14 seasons with Oakland, Florida, Colorado and Atlanta from 1987-2000. He won the World Series as a player with the Athletics in ’89.

Weiss previously worked for the Braves as a special assistant to the general manager from 2002-08.

Snitker, 70, announced in early October that he would not be returning for an 11th year with the club. GM Alex Anthopoulos said at the time that he did not have a list of candidates but wanted to move quickly to make a hire.

Former Braves catcher David Ross said last month he was ready to manage again and that getting the job “would be amazing.” It was not clear how seriously, if at all, Ross was considered for the job before Weiss was hired.

Weiss and Anthopoulos are scheduled to hold a joint news conference at Truist Park on Tuesday.