Top News

NCAA Basketball: Vegas Showdown-Kansas at Duke
No. 1 Kansas holds off No. 11 Duke 75-72 after Dickinson ejected in the Vegas Showdown
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Festival-Houston at Alabama
No. 9 Alabama outlasts No. 6 Houston 85-80 in overtime at Players Era Festival
manny acta seattle mariners
Manny Acta returns to bench coach role with Mariners under manager Dan Wilson

Top Clips

jordan_love.jpg
Analyzing Love’s dip in production, Packers WRs
nbc_edge_rfs_chargers_241126.jpg
Dobbins injury presents challenge for Chargers RBs
nbc_edge_rfs_bears_241126.jpg
Bears WRs seeing increased volume under OC Brown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Blake Snell, Dodgers reportedly reach agreement on $182M, five-year contract

  
Published November 26, 2024 11:41 PM

Blake Snell has agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform — No. 7.

ESPN first reported the details of his contract.

Snell would join Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded rotation, giving the Dodgers the first mega deal of this offseason following Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year contract last winter.

Earlier this month, Snell opted out of his contract with San Francisco to become a free agent for the second consecutive offseason after injuries hindered his lone year with the Giants.