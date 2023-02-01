 Skip navigation
Top News

Blue Jays sign reliever Chad Green to 2-year, $8.5M deal

  
Published February 1, 2023 08:48 AM
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Apr 29, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO — Free agent reliever Chad Green and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract that includes options for 2025 and 2026.

Green is likely to miss at least the early portion of next season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He injured his pitching elbow last May with the New York Yankees and was sidelined the rest of the year.

The right-hander got off to a solid start in 2022 with a 3.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 15 innings. He left New York’s game against the Baltimore Orioles on May 19 with right forearm discomfort and three days later the Yankees announced he needed Tommy John surgery.

Typical recovery time for the ligament-replacement procedure is 12-18 months.

The 31-year-old Green is 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA in seven major league seasons, all with the Yankees. He has 11 saves and 53 holds.

Green has struck out 494 batters and walked only 96 in 383 2/3 innings. He set personal bests in 2021 with 10 wins, 67 appearances and 83 2/3 innings while posting a 3.12 ERA.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Matt Gage was designated for assignment by Toronto.

The Blue Jays also appointed Jeff Ware (bullpen) and David Howell (strategy) as assistant pitching coaches. The team said the rest of last year’s big league coaching staff will return this season.