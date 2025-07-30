 Skip navigation
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals
USC lands another No. 1 prospect in women's basketball as Saniyah Hall commits
Syndication: Canton Repository
USC lands another No. 1 prospect in women’s basketball as Saniyah Hall commits
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley to miss Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Top Clips

Childress, Almirola react to Hill's actions at IMS
Childress, Almirola react to Hill’s actions at IMS
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women's Open
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Braves All-Star OF Acuña leaves game in sixth inning

  
Published July 29, 2025 11:11 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night with tightness in his right Achilles tendon after chasing down a ball in right field in the sixth inning.

Acuña walked off the field before a trainer followed him into the locker room.

Acuña has 15 home runs this season, 26 RBIs and is batting .309. He had two homers on Monday night and went 2 for 4.

The five-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player missed most of last season with a left torn ACL.