Braves closer Raisel Iglesias headed to IL with inflamed shoulder

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said.

The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days.

Iglesias was expected to move into the closer’s role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.

With the Braves, Iglesias allowed only one earned run in 28 appearances for a 0.34 ERA with one save while serving mainly in a set-up role for Jansen.

Left-hander A.J. Minter and right-hander Joe Jiménez, acquired from Detroit in the offseason, are among the candidates to handle save situations at the start of the season.