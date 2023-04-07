 Skip navigation
Braves place Harris on injured list with lower back strain

  
Published April 7, 2023 07:37 PM
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Apr 7, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) receives the rookie of the year award before a game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA - Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been placed on the injured list with a lower back strain.

Harris, last season’s NL Rookie of the Year, appeared to be injured as he slid awkwardly while stealing second base in Atlanta’s 7-6 victory over San Diego on Thursday.

Harris also hit the outfield wall in St. Louis on Wednesday while chasing a fly ball, but manager Brian Snitker indicated the injury occurred on the slide.

Snitker said doesn’t want to push Harris, who is stiff.

“We want to get him right,” Snitker said. “He probably would’ve missed four or five days, so we decided to go ahead and take care of this.”

Harris left Thursday’s game and was replaced by Sam Hilliard, who is starting in his spot Friday against the Padres. Harris knelt in pain for a few seconds after stealing the base. He played another inning in the field, but was replaced in the top of the fourth.

“He’s a guy that plays all out,” Snitker said. “Not afraid to run into a wall to make a play. He will dive. He’s stealing bases. So it’s just strained. It’s nothing big. I don’t think it’s anything that we think a stint on the (IL) won’t take care of.”

Outfielder Eli White was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Harris’ spot on the roster.