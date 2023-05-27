 Skip navigation
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brewers’ Willy Adames taken to hospital, heading to IL after getting hit by foul ball in dugout

  
Published May 27, 2023 08:06 AM
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

May 25, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) reacts after hitting a double in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson while in the dugout during Milwaukee’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning when he hit a line drive that struck Adames. Video appeared to show that Adames was hit in the head or face. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after his team’s 15-1 loss that tests revealed no fractures.

“He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too,” Counsell said. “Obviously, he’s in pain. But I think overall I think not bad news, considering how scary it was.”

Counsell said Adames would remain in the hospital overnight “just for monitoring purposes” and would get placed on the injured list.

“Anticipate him being released tomorrow morning,” Counsell said. “It’ll be a concussion. It’ll be an IL.”

The game was stopped for a few minutes to allow Milwaukee’s training staff to attend to Adames as he sat on the bench. Anderson’s concern was apparent on his face as he waited from near the batter’s box.

“Initially from the sound it made, I thought it hit the cushioned pad,” said Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau, who was on deck at the time. “The way they reacted to it, you’re getting scared, and then after a couple of seconds of them being on the bench, I realized it was a little more serious than that. I heard it more than I saw it.

“It’s a one-in-a-million chance,” Brosseau added. “It’s just scary. I don’t know how hard BA hit that ball but I know it was coming off hot. To make direct contact like that, yeah, it’s really bad to see.”

The situation seemed to impact the Brewers emotionally the rest of the night.

After Brice Turang replaced Adames at shortstop, Milwaukee committed two errors and allowed seven runs in the top of the third inning as the Giants broke the game open. Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta, who is close friends with Adames, gave up a career-high 10 runs.

“It’s hard to see somebody that you love having that moment,” Peralta said.

Adames has been one of the Brewers’ emotional leaders and most popular players since they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in May 2021. He has been named the team’s most valuable player by the Milwaukee chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America each of the last two seasons.