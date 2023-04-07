Bryce Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philadelphia

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bryce Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philadelphia

  
Published April 7, 2023 10:32 AM
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Mar 14, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper went deep for the Phillies in their home opener. Sort of.

Harper hit batting practice home runs - one more encouraging sign for the National League champions who are struggling in the early going that the two-time NL MVP could return to the lineup much earlier than expected, at the very least well before the All-Star break.

The Phillies have Harper on the 10-day injured list as he recovers from offseason reconstructive elbow surgery rather than the 60-day IL, which would have ruled him out until May 29.

Manager Rob Thomson watched the NLCS MVP take his cuts at Citizens Bank Park about 4 1/2 hours before the Phillies played the Cincinnati Reds. Harper took on-field batting practice earlier this week at Yankee Stadium for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

“It’s not bothering him to swing the bat,” Thomson said.

Thomson said there was still no timeline on Harper’s return and the biggest concern was sliding. There was also no timetable on when Harper could resume throwing.

“First things first, we’ve got to get him to slide, and then get him into games,” Thomson said. “Then we’ll figure the other part out.”

Harper is starting the fifth season of a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. He hasn’t played right field since last April 16. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection on his elbow in May and became a full-time designated hitter to finish the season.

The Phillies entered at 1-5 and have been riddled by injuries. Notably, first baseman Rhys Hoskins is on the on the 60-day IL with torn left ACL sustained in spring training; his recovery time is estimated at 7-9 months.

Hoskins was replaced by at first by Darick Hall - who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain. He was replaced in the home-opener lineup by Kody Clemens, son of former pitcher Roger Clemens.

The 26-year-old Clemens, acquired in an offseason deal with the Tigers, hit .319 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 47 at-bats during spring training.

Thomson said Clemens would get the bulk of the starts against right-handers.

“He had a great spring training and he would have made our club except it just didn’t fit,” Thomson said. “He had that type of spring training. I have complete confidence in him, for sure.”

Thomson said the Phillies would “figure it out” against lefties. He didn’t rule out moving third baseman Alec Bohm to first against tough left-handers.