Caratini, Milner avoid arbitration, reach deals with Brewers

  
Published January 13, 2023 03:11 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Sep 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini (7) watches after hitting a double to drive 2 runs in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers catcher Victor Caratini and left-hander Hoby Milner agreed to one-year contracts a day ahead of the swap of proposed arbitration salaries between players and teams.

Caratini agreed with Milwaukee at $2.8 million and Milner at $1,025,000.

Caratini, 29, hit .199 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in his first season with the Brewers, who acquired him from San Diego ahead of opening day. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

After sharing time with Omar Narvaez last year, Caratini figures to split starts with William Contreras.

Milner, 32, was 3-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 67 relief appearances, striking out 64 and walking 15 in 64 2/3 innings. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 World Series.

Nine Brewers remained eligible for arbitration, including right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, and shortstop Willy Adames.