ChiSox end 5-game skid, beat Nats behind Cabrera, Gonzalez

CHICAGO (AP) Melky Cabrera doubled twice and drove in two runs, Miguel Gonzalez pitched six strong innings after securing a rotation spot and the Chicago White Sox beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Thursday night to snap a five-game skid.

Gonzalez (1-1) won his first game with Chicago after losing seven straight decisions dating to last season with Baltimore. The right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced, giving up three hits and a run.

The White Sox gave Gonzalez the No. 5 starting spot after designating Mat Latos for assignment before the game.

Brett Lawrie added an RBI double in a three-run first off Gio Gonzalez (3-5), who struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings.

Daniel Murphy hit a solo homer in the fifth for the Nationals, whose three-game winning streak was snapped.

David Robertson worked around two hits in the ninth for his 14th save in 16 tries.

Filling in for injured Carlos Rodon in the rotation, Miguel Gonzalez shined on a busy day.

Looking for answers to a 6-20 stretch that saw them go from six games up in the AL Central to fourth place, the White Sox cut the struggling Latos and said Gonzalez would take the No. 5 spot.

Chicago also signed veteran lefty hitter Justin Morneau. The former AL MVP won’t be ready to play until after the All-Star break due to offseason elbow surgery.

Gonzalez had great movement on his fastball early, striking out five through four innings, until Murphy’s shot to right made it 3-1.

He worked out of a sixth-inning jam with the help of shortstop Tyler Saladino, who threw out Jose Lobaton at the plate on a grounder.

Gio Gonzalez walked two straight in the first before allowing two-out doubles on consecutive pitches to Cabrera and Lawrie.

The Washington lefty then retired 11 straight. He gave up five hits in seven innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: OF Ben Revere and C Wilson Ramos had scheduled days off.

White Sox: Morneau, the 2014 NL batting champion, said his left elbow hurt every time he swung last season in Colorado. “It feels good now,” Morneau said. “I think that’s part of the reason I wanted to come back.” . Rodon (neck) could start Sunday against Kansas City.

VENTURA’S FUTURE

Chicago GM Rick Hahn was asked about manager Robin Ventura’s job status.

“I don’t think you’ve ever see me telegraph any move or comment on any individual player, or anybody in uniform,” Hahn said.

Ventura shook off a similar question.

“You guys have been asking that all year, so that part hasn’t changed,” he said.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (9-0, 2.85 ERA) seeks to win his 13th straight decision Friday night to kick off a six-game homestand against Philadelphia and RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-3, 3.80)

White Sox: RHP Chris Sale (9-2, 2.54), who hasn’t won since May 19, faces Kansas City RHP Ian Kennedy (4-4, 3.44). The Royals bring a seven-game losing streak to Chicago.