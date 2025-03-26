 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks
Richard Pitino
Xavier hires Richard Pitino

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Costa Rican authorities rule out asphyxiation as the cause of death of Brett Gardner’s teenage son

  
Published March 26, 2025 12:31 PM
New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 31: Brett Gardner waits at the cage during batting practice before the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Getty Images

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rican authorities announced that they will continue to investigate the cause of death of the teenage son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner as they ruled out asphyxiation as the reason.

The 14-year-old Miller Gardner died while staying with his family at a hotel on the Manuel Antonio beach in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency told The Associated Press that members of the Gardner family went to dinner outside the hotel and began feeling ill upon returning.

They initially received treatment from the hotel doctor.

“The following morning, a family member found the child with no vital signs and alerted authorities,” the judicial police said.

The judicial agency explained that asphyxiation was initially considered as the cause of death, but after an autopsy performed by the Forensic Pathology Section, that theory was ruled out.

“No abnormalities were found in the respiratory tract, so samples were sent for histological, toxicological, and neuropathological analysis to the OIJ forensic laboratories, in addition to a study at the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA) at the University of Costa Rica (UCR),” the report states.

The Judicial Investigation Agency stated that the death remains under investigation and its conclusions could take two to three months.

Brett Gardner, 41, was drafted by the Yankees in 2005 and spent his entire big league career with the organization. The speedy outfielder batted .256 with 139 homers, 578 RBIs, 274 steals and 73 triples in 14 seasons from 2008-2021.