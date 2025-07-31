Cubs add depth to rotation by acquiring Michael Soroka from Nationals

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals, adding a veteran starter as they pursue an NL Central title.

Washington received two minor leaguers: infielder Ronny Cruz and outfielder Christian Franklin.

An All-Star in 2019 with Atlanta, the 27-year-old Soroka is 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA this season for the Nationals, who signed him to a one-year, $9 million contract in the offseason. He should provide depth in the Cubs’ rotation behind Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.

The Canadian is 20-26 with a 3.91 ERA in six major league seasons. He tore his right Achilles tendon on a routine fielding play in 2020, then injured the same tendon while walking into Atlanta’s ballpark the following year. He missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Soroka went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA last season for the Chicago White Sox.

The Cubs trail the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers by one game after beating them 10-3. Chicago gave a contract extension to president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, who has assembled an entertaining squad led by breakout star Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Cubs have not won a playoff series since 2017, the year after they won their first World Series in 108 years.

The Nationals are last in the NL East and fired general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez.

Soroka was pulled after allowing two runs in 3 1/3 innings at Houston as the Nationals shopped him. He has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts.

Washington also dealt relievers Andrew Chafin and Luis García to the Los Angeles Angels for prospects, and veterans Kyle Finnegan, Josh Bell and Paul DeJong are candidates to be traded before the deadline.

The 18-year-old Cruz joins Washington’s farm system after batting .270 this season for the Cubs’ Rookie-level Arizona Complex League squad. The 25-year-old Franklin is batting .265 with eight homers this season for Triple-A Iowa.