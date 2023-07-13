 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Women's - Temple at UConn
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_jorgensonintv_230713.jpg
Jorgenson reflects on ‘frustrating’ Stage 12
nbc_cycling_postracehit_230713.jpg
How Jorgenson is riding ‘at the top level’ in TDF
nbc_cycling_tdsstage12hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Sha’Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson meet in Silesia; Diamond League TV, live stream schedule
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 18 Women's - Temple at UConn
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Gabby Douglas
Olympic gymnastics champion Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_jorgensonintv_230713.jpg
Jorgenson reflects on ‘frustrating’ Stage 12
nbc_cycling_postracehit_230713.jpg
How Jorgenson is riding ‘at the top level’ in TDF
nbc_cycling_tdsstage12hl_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule

  
Published July 13, 2023 02:35 PM
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 09: A detail shot of a batting helmet in the dugout of the Chicago Cubs during a game against the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field on April 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.

MLB released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.

All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.

AL openers include the Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Cleveland at Oakland, Boston at Seattle and Toronto at Tampa Bay.

The Athletics could be playing their last opener in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.

NL games on March 28 have Colorado at Arizona, Washington at Cincinnati, St. Louis at the Dodgers, Pittsburgh at Miami, Milwaukee at the New York Mets, Atlanta at Philadelphia and San Francisco at San Diego.

This season marked the first time since 1968 that every team played on opening day. Next year’s regular start on March 28 matches 2019 as the earliest opening day, not including international games.

Games outside the U.S. and Canada include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City, and the Mets and Phillies on June 8 and 9 in London.

The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.

The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

Intercity matchups have the Yankees and Mets playing on June 25-26 at Citi Field and July 23-24 in the Bronx; and the Cubs and White Sox meeting June 4-5 at Wrigley Field and Aug. 9-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Dodgers host the Angels on June 21-22 and are at Anaheim on Sept. 3-4. The Giants host the A’s on July 30-31 and are at Oakland on Aug. 17-18.

In the season’s only scheduled doubleheaders, Oakland hosts Texas on May 8 and the Giants are home against the Rockies on July 27.

Houston makes its first visit to Wrigley Field since 2013 (April 23-25), the Dodgers play at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2016 (June 7-9) and San Diego plays at Fenway Park for the first time since 2013 (June 28-30).