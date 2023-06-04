 Skip navigation
Diamondbacks extend Torey Lovullo’s contract through 2024 season

  
Published June 4, 2023 11:15 AM
PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks smiles prior to an MLB game at Chase Field on September 10, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Sachs/Arizona Diamondbacks/Getty Images)

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks extended manager Torey Lovullo’s contract through the 2024 season.

The deal is the third straight one-year extension for the longest-tenured manager in team history.

Lovullo is 446-483 in seven seasons, with one playoff appearance.

Lovullo led the Diamondbacks to the 2017 National League division series his first season and a winning record the next two. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen stuck with Lovullo after an injury-filled 110-loss season in 2021 and the Diamondbacks have enjoyed a resurgence this year.

The Diamondbacks enter against Atlanta 35-24, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL.