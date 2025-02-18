 Skip navigation
Diamondbacks, Kendall Graveman finalize a 1-year, $1.35 million contract

  
Published February 18, 2025 12:07 AM
Kendall Graveman

Apr 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman (49) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Graveman has finalized a one-year, $1.35 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team said.

The 34-year-old Graveman figures to add depth to the D-backs bullpen and could compete for the closer’s role. He missed last season following surgery in January 2024 to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

Since he switched to a full-time relief role in 2021, he has a 2.74 ERA and 193 strikeouts over 187 1/3 innings.

Graveman first pitched in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014 and went on to the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

He last pitched for the White Sox and Astros in 2023, finishing the season with a 3.12 ERA over 68 appearances. He has a 37-43 record over nine MLB seasons with a 3.95 ERA and 24 saves.