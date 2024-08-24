Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24

It’s Saturday, August 24, and the Boston Red Sox (67-60) are hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks (73-56) at Fenway Park.

Arizona smacked the Sox last night by the score of 12-2. Eugenio Suarez cracked a grand slam to lead a 16-hit onslaught by the Diamondbacks.

The win was the Diamondbacks 4th in a row and kept them within shouting distance - 4 games - of the LA Dodgers in the NL West. Boston is now 3 ½ games behind in the chase for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox live today

● Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

● Time: 4:10PM EST

● Site: Fenway Park

● City: Boston, MA

● TV/Streaming: ARID, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Diamondbacks -110, Red Sox -110

● Spread : Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145), Red Sox +1.5 (-175)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

● The Diamondbacks have won 4 straight and are 7-3 in their last 10. Arizona is 36-30 on the road this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +87.

● Boston is treading water and losing ground in the playoff chase in the process. The Red Sox are 5-5 in their last 10. Boston is 29-33 at Fenway Park this season. Their overall run differential for the season is +18.

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 24): Zac Gallen vs. Kutter Crawford

○ Diamondbacks: Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA) has allowed 47 earned runs and 108 hits while striking out 102 over 110 innings

○ Red Sox: Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA) has allowed 67 earned runs and 119 hits while striking out 133 over 142 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox on August 24, 2024

● Boston has hit the OVER in 3 of their last 4 games

● During their 4-game winning streak Arizona is 4-0 on the Run Line and 3-1 to the OVER.

● Who’s Hot? After just a miserable first half of the season, Corbin Carroll is starting to swing a more consistent bat. While his average on the season sits at a humbling .222, he is hitting .257 in August.

● Who’s Not! Zac Gallen has labored a bit in August. He is 0-1 in 3 starts this month. The veteran has allowed 22 hits and 10 earned runs in 16.1 innings.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Arizona vs. Boston game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is strongly leaning towards a play on the Diamondbacks on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Diamondbacks on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



