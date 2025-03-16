 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

canada-short-track.jpg
Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_suttonfeature_250316.jpg
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
nbc_pl_goalars1che0_250316.jpg
Merino heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

canada-short-track.jpg
Canada dominates World Short Track Speed Skating Championships
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins clinches third cross-country skiing World Cup overall title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_suttonfeature_250316.jpg
Looking back to Sutton’s 2000 Players win
nbc_pl_goalars1che0_250316.jpg
Merino heads Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_imsa_12hoursebring_250315.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt

  
Published March 16, 2025 09:50 AM
Ray's stock 'rising rapidly' in SF amid big spring
March 14, 2025 01:47 PM
Flashing the swing and miss stuff that made him an elite option in 2021, James Schiano shares why Robbie Ray offers "huge strikeout upside" for fantasy managers this year.

TOKYO (AP) Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is still struggling to recover from an illness, with manager Dave Roberts pessimistic that the eight-time All-Star will be ready for opening day against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in Japan.

Betts was able to go through a light workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly.

“Really showed some fatigue, understandably so,” Roberts said. “We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow. He should be here for the workout. We’ll try to do a little more tomorrow.”

Roberts said Saturday that Betts started suffering from flu-like symptoms in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn’t recovered as quickly as hoped.

Roberts said Betts will need to show substantial improvement on Monday to play against the Cubs.

“To be able to go through an entire workout and not feel that same fatigue would give us a chance,” Roberts said. “But anything outside of that, I just don’t think our training staff would feel good about that.”

Betts hasn’t taken live at-bats in nearly a week.

“We’re really trying to be mindful of not just opening day,” Roberts said. “Not putting him in harm’s way. ... We don’t want to put him in position where he could get hurt.”

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb