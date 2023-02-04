 Skip navigation
Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela's No. 34 this summer

  
Published February 4, 2023 05:49 PM
MLB: All Star-American League at National League

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela waves to the crowd before throwing a ceremonial first pitch before the 2022 MLB All Star Game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sport

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer.

Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90.

He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.

Valenzuela will join Pee Wee Reese, Tommy Lasorda, Duke Snider, Gil Hodges, Jim Gilliam, Don Sutton, Walter Alston, Sandy Koufax, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson and Don Drysdale with retired numbers.

“To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor,” Valenzuela said. “But also for the fans, the support they’ve given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them.”