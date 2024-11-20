 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bryson Daily
QB Bryson Daily’s grit and leadership has No. 18 Army marching off to a 9-0 start
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start, stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal’s legacy is a relentlessness that inspired Carlos Alcaraz and plenty of others

Top Clips

nbc_golf_martinslumbersv2_241120.jpg
Slumbers discusses ‘stability’ of pro golf
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241120.jpg
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bryson Daily
QB Bryson Daily’s grit and leadership has No. 18 Army marching off to a 9-0 start
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets are off to a flying start, stamping themselves as a Stanley Cup contender
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal’s legacy is a relentlessness that inspired Carlos Alcaraz and plenty of others

Top Clips

nbc_golf_martinslumbersv2_241120.jpg
Slumbers discusses ‘stability’ of pro golf
nbc_csu_jetsfiredouglas_241120.jpg
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241120.jpg
Target Chiefs’ spread, Colts ML in Week 12 markets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from the World Series to hit the auction block

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:53 PM
Freddie Freeman

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a grand slam home run in the tenth inning against the New York Yankees during game one of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series is hitting the auction block.

The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman came to the plate on a sprained right ankle with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning against the New York Yankees. Freeman hit the first pitch from Nestor Cortes 413 feet for the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

“That’s as good as it gets right there,” said Freeman, who was named World Series MVP.

The Dodgers won the game 6-3 and went on to claim the franchise’s eighth World Series championship in five games.

“It might be the greatest baseball moment I’ve ever witnessed,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “and I’ve witnessed some great ones.”

The ball landed in the right-field pavilion, where it was corralled by 10-year-old Zachary Ruderman. The ball rolled from the seat in front of him to his feet and he batted it to his father, Nico, who jumped on it.

The fifth-grader had been told he was leaving school early that day to get his braces removed. Instead, his parents took him to Dodger Stadium.

It’s the second ball connected to the Dodgers to be auctioned this season. The ball hit by Freeman’s teammate, Shohei Ohtani, that made him the first player in major league history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season sold for nearly $4.4 million to a Taiwanese investment firm and is on display in that country. It set a record for the sale of any sports ball.

SCP Auctions is running the sale that includes Freeman’s ball from Dec. 4-14.

Company president David Kohler said he believes the ball is “easily worth seven figures.”