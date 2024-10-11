Fry’s 2-run homer, squeeze bunt lead Guardians over Tigers 5-4 win and force ALDS Game 5

DETROIT (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series.

Game 5 is Saturday in Cleveland, with ace Tarik Skubal set to start for the Tigers. The winner advances to the ALCS against the New York Yankees or Kansas City Royals starting Monday.

