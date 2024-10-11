 Skip navigation
Fry’s 2-run homer, squeeze bunt lead Guardians over Tigers 5-4 win and force ALDS Game 5

Published October 10, 2024 09:29 PM
Division Series - Cleveland Guardians v Detroit Tigers - Game 4

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 10: David Fry #6 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates a two run home run during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — Pinch-hitter David Fry had a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, then bunted home an insurance run in the ninth to help the Cleveland Guardians force a decisive Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers in their AL Division Series with a 5-4 victory on Thursday night.

Cleveland ended a streak of 11 losses in postseason elimination games dating to Game 6 of 1997 World Series.

Game 5 is Saturday in Cleveland, with ace Tarik Skubal set to start for the Tigers. The winner advances to the ALCS against the New York Yankees or Kansas City Royals starting Monday.