2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Finals Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
SX 2023 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner in helmet.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rwyamamoto_240617.jpg
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
nbc_roto_rwmookiebetts_240617.jpg
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 NBA Finals - Game Four
NBA Finals Game 5 Best Bets and Player Props: Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
SX 2023 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner in helmet.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_rwyamamoto_240617.jpg
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
nbc_roto_rwmookiebetts_240617.jpg
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole to make season debut for Yankees on Wednesday against Orioles

  
Published June 17, 2024 04:53 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Mar 1, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck/Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (AP) — AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is scheduled to return to the New York Yankees rotation on Wednesday night to make his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Monday on the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast.

Cole, a 33-year-old right-hander, made three minor league injury rehabilitation assignments in his return from nerve inflammation and edema in his right elbow.

He threw 45 pitches in his first start on June 4 and 57 in his second on June 9, both at Double-A Somerset. He threw 70 pitches Friday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, striking out 10 over 4 1/3 innings while giving up two hits and allowing an unearned run.

Cole struck out 19 and walked none over 12 1/3 innings in three minor league rehab outings.

He made his only spring training start on March 1, then was told to rest. He began throwing bullpen sessions on May 4.

Cole was a unanimous winner of last year’s AL Cy Young Award after going 15-4 with 222 strikeouts while leading the AL in ERA (2.63) and innings (209).

A six-time All-Star, Cole is in the fifth season of a $324 million, nine-year contract that pays $36 million annually. He has the right to opt out after the season and become a free agent, but if he opts out the Yankees can void the opt-out by adding a guaranteed $36 million salary for 2029.