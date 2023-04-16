 Skip navigation
Grissom RBI, Albies HR push Braves past Royals 5-4

  
Published April 16, 2023 05:29 PM
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals

Apr 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) heads to first base after a hit during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday for the series sweep.

Grissom’s RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta’s three-run third inning.

“Our guys are relentless and will play a hard 27 outs,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We never feel out of a game and don’t panic, it is the next-man-up attitude.”

Atlanta starter Kyle Wright struck out six across 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walk. Relievers Michael Tonkin and Nick Anderson (1-0) combined to strike out three batters, and A.J. Minter got his third save of the year.

“Obviously I was happy that we won,” Wright said. “The sinker and curveball were really good. We threw the ball well and the defense made some nice plays.”

Zack Greinke gave up four runs on four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Scott Barlow (0-2) allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts.

“(Greinke) was efficient with good offspeed, fastball had good movement,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “His velocity was consistent with how it’s been. He really attacked hitters.”

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4 with two outs in the seventh.

BROOMS AND GLOOMS

Atlanta took its first sweep over the Royals since 2010 - and the first ever in Kansas City.

The Royals are 1-9 at Kauffman Stadium this season. Kansas City went 1-12 at home to start the 2018 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (left flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kansas City recalled LHP Josh Taylor from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA) will open a three-game home series against Texas on Tuesday.

Braves: Atlanta will head to San Diego for a three-game set. The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Monday’s game.