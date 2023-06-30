 Skip navigation
Top News

Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip

  
Published June 30, 2023 01:30 PM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

May 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — Terry Francona is back managing the Cleveland Guardians on Friday following a health scare that led to him being hospitalized in Kansas City and missing three games.

The 64-year-old Francona, who missed significant time in the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to poor health, became lightheaded before Tuesday’s game against the Royals. He spent one night at The University of Kansas Health System.

The team said tests taken on Francona came back “within normal ranges.” He rejoined the Guardians for Thursday’s series finale but remained in his office during the game because of excessive heat at Kauffman Stadium.

Francona is in his 11th season with Cleveland. He led the Guardians to an AL Central title last season and was named manager of the year.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in for Francona during the series against the Royals. Hale also guided the Guardians for the final 63 games in 2021 after Francona had to step away due to health issues.

The Guardians enter the weekend tied with Minnesota for first place in the division. After three games with the Cubs, Cleveland returns home for seven games before the All-Star break.

