Guardians vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 22

It’s Thursday, August 22, and the New York Yankees (74-53) and Cleveland Guardians (73-53) take the field at Yankee Stadium for the finale of their 3-game series.

New York jumped on Joey Cantillo early and never looked back last night. Juan Soto homered in the first and drove in 5 for the game and Aaron Judge continued his assault on opposing pitchers hitting his 46th and 47th bombs of the season as the Yankees rolled to an 8-1 victory.

As a result, the Yankees regained 1st place in the AL East and the best record overall in the American League. Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central Division is down to 2½ games due to their loss and Kansas City’s win.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians vs. Yankees - live today

● Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

● Time: 1:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSGL, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Guardians vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday morning:

● Money Line : Guardians +140, Yankees -165

● Spread : Guardians +1.5 (-150), Yankees -1.5 (+125)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Guardians vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They are 33-28 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +119.

● Cleveland is 6-4 in their last 10. They are 35-33 away from Progressive Field. Their overall run differential for the season is +75.

● Who’s Hot? Acknowledging that Aaron Judge is playing on another level than everyone else in baseball, we focus today on his running mate. Juan Soto went 3-8 in the series against Cleveland with 2 HRs and 1 2B accounting for his three hits. He now has a career high 36 HRs this season…with over a month remaining on the season.

● Who’s Not! Alex Verdugo is hitless in his last 15 ABs (4 games) and has gone just 2-27 (.074) over his last 7 games.

Probable starting pitchers for Cleveland vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 22): Gavin Williams vs. Gerrit Cole

○ Yankees: Cole (4-2, 4.15 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 55 hits while striking out 60 over 52 innings

○ Guardians: Williams (2-5, 5.02 ERA) has allowed 24 earned runs and 46 hits while striking out 47 over 43 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians vs. Yankees on August 22, 2024

● The Guardians are 2-5 to the OVER in their last 7 games

● After 3 straight games hitting the UNDER on the Total, the Yankees eclipsed the OVER of 8.5

● Nestor Cortes threw 7 scoreless innings last night. He has not allowed an earned run in his last 2 starts (14 innings)

● Jose Ramirez is 9-22 (.409) with 2 HRs in his career against Gerrit Cole

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Guardians vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Guardians vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



