Bryce Harper takes on-field BP for 1st time since surgery

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:53 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Mar 14, 2023; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) looks on from the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK - Bryce Harper took on-field batting practice for the first time since Tommy John surgery last fall.

The Philadelphia Phillies said Harper hit on the field at Yankee Stadium.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, was operated on last Nov. 23 and was projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break. He appears to be on track for an earlier return, and Philadelphia has Harper on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.