How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

It’s the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers this Sunday, July 23 in an MLB Sunday Showdown on NBC and Peacock. The Sunday Morning MLB package will broadcast a total of 19 exclusive live games. Click for the complete 2023 MLB on Peacock schedule as well as how to access exclusive content.

Every week, the broadcast booth will feature announcers from the participating teams. Talent for this week’s San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers game will include play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke who will be joined by analysts Mark Grant and Craig Monroe.

How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers :

Date: Sunday, July 23

Time: 12:05 PM; Live coverage begins at 11:30 AM

Location: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on this Sunday?

*All times are listed as ET

San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers - 12:05 PM

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals - 1:35 PM

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees - 1:35 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 PM

Baltimore Orioles vs Tampa Bay Rays - 1:40 PM

Philadelphia Phillies vs Cleveland Guardians - 1:40 PM

Colorado Rockies vs Miami Marlins - 1:40 PM

Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins - 2:10 PM

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 PM

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs - 2:20PM

LA Dodgers vs Texas Rangers - 2:35 PM

Houston Astros vs Oakland Athletics - 4:07 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates vs LA Angels - 4:07 PM

Toronto Blue Jays vs Seattle Mariners - 4:10 PM

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox - 7:10 PM

How to watch the MLB on Peacock:

