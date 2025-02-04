 Skip navigation
Infielder Ha-Seong Kim, Tampa Bay Rays finalize 2-year, $29 million contract

  
Published February 3, 2025 11:20 PM
MLB: Minnesota Twins at San Diego Padres

Aug 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) looks on during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Tampa Bay Rays finalized a two-year, $29 million contract on Monday.

Kim, who played his first four seasons in the majors with the San Diego Padres and won a Gold Glove in 2023, will be paid $13 million this year. He also could earn $2 million in performance bonuses - $10,000 per plate appearance starting at 326 through 525.

Kim has a $16 million player option for 2026.

The 29-year-old South Korean tore the labrum in his right shoulder on Aug. 18 and needed season-ending surgery. He hit .233 with 11 homers, 47 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in the final season of a $28 million, four-year contract.

Kim had a .242 average with 47 homers, 200 RBIs and 78 stolen bases in 540 major league games over four seasons with the Padres.

Left-hander Brandon Eisert was designated for assignment.